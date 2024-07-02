Alaudinov: I am confident that Russia will complete the SVO in the fall of 2024

Russia will complete the special military operation in the fall of 2024. The previously announced possible end date for hostilities was specified by Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff Apti Alaudinov on Channel One, reports TASS.

According to Alaudinov, there is also an understanding in Kyiv that the armed confrontation is nearing an end.

In early June, Alaudinov stated that Russia would win the SVO by the end of 2024.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin named the condition for ending the Ukrainian conflict. The head of state explained that this would happen after arms supplies to Kyiv ceased.