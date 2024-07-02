Third-person action game The First Descendant gets off to a great start on Steam which in a few hours has exceeded the 170,000 concurrent players climbing the ranking of the most played on the platform. At the time of writing this news it is in sixth position, just below Elden Ring, but it is likely that in the next few hours it will gain other positions, given the resonance it is having.

Lukewarm reviews

The first reviews on Steam are not very favorable to the game. There are currently almost 1,400, of which only 62% are positive. The problems are typical of free-to-play games, such as excessively expensive microtransactions, or those that promise content that will arrive only at a later time, such as Caliber. For example, we are talking about characters that cost a whopping €100.

There also appears to be some issues with DirectX 12, given the numerous reports of shaky framerates even on high-end systems. In short, it seems like there is no shortage of problems. Nonetheless, there are plenty of people spending money on the game store, considering that The First Descendant is currently fourth in revenue on Steam’s global charts. Not a small amount, considering it was released in the midst of the summer sales wave.

In short, a launch with lights and shadows, for what could be a new long-lasting live service from Nexon, a company extremely capable with this economic model. We will see in the coming months if it will be able to maintain the same level of interest.