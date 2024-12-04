An exercise in a Second High School Psychology book (an optional subject) It has become a meme on social networks due to the premise it poses. and because users have responded with a lot of humor.

“Imagine that a nuclear disaster occurs and in your city there is only one atomic shelter with five places left. Ten people remain at the door trying to access the shelter. Suppose you decide who will be saved. Who would you choose? Why?”, poses the exercise.

The answers you can choose from are the following: “An intelligent Colombian engineer. A novice of the Carmelite order. Taziz Aziz, 32-year-old Arabic teacher. A 40-year-old lesbian violinist. A young prostitute. German ambassador Dirk Hoffman. A girl with Down syndrome. A gypsy with a good command of singing. A 70-year-old philosopher, supporter of Kant. A young schizophrenic.

From there, people have begun to upload their responses accompanied by memes that supposedly illustrate what they would do and under the premise “me in the bunker with…”.

“Me in the bunker with the lesbian, the whore, the gypsy and the old woman,” said a user with the flamenco meme of La que se cerca. “The novice, the lesbian violinist, the prostitute, the girl with Down syndrome, the philosopher and me“; “Me in the bunker with the nun, the down girl, the lesbian, the prostitute and the old woman” or “me in the east bunker with the gypsy artist, the schizophrenic and the lesbian violinist” were some of the proposals.