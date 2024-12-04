The club has closed the sale of tickets to non-members and is expected to be full for this second knockout round.



He Sevilla FC faces Olot tomorrow in the second knockout round of the King’s Cup. A visit to La Garrotxa that García Pimienta’s team will make after drawing against Osasuna and before visiting Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano. The duel will take place at the Girona municipal stadium, which has a capacity for 4000 spectators. The Catalan club has not installed extra stands, since it has prioritized making ticket prices affordable and expanding the capacity of the stadium would mean an extra cost.

In this way, it was decided that all tickets for this cup duel would be sold through the official Olot website and that there would not be a sector of the stands reserved for the visiting team. Tickets for the general stand were priced at 25 euros, while grandstand tickets could be purchased for 40 euros.

In an interview for ABC de Sevilla, the president of Olot, Joan Agustihas confirmed that the sale to non-members has been closed and that the stands at its headquarters will be in full display for this occasion. It should be remembered that Olot eliminated Córdoba, which plays in the Second Division, in the first round. For its part, Sevilla eliminated Las Rozas and intends to advance to the round of 32 in Catalan lands.