The Drunk driving is highly punishable throughout the United States.. The consequences of such action vary by state. However, at the federal level, Those undocumented immigrants who are caught breaking this rule could face serious consequences. after the House of Representatives passed a bill.

With the vote of 215 Republicans and 59 Democrats, it has been approved a new law that would make it easier for undocumented immigrants convicted of driving while intoxicated to be deported and prevent their return to the US.

It is important to note that for now the project will be evaluated by the Senate, so it may not be approved. However, if the proposal passes, An undocumented person who is arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs must leave the United States and may not return, even if the fault is classified as minor.

Regarding this proposal, Barry Moore, Republican of Alabama and author of the initiative, told The New Herald: “In the United States, one person dies every forty-five minutes in an accident involving an intoxicated driver. Today “The House passed my legislation requiring President Joe Biden to deport illegal immigrants who drive drunk or intoxicated.”

It should be said that in some states driving drunk or under the influence of drugs is already grounds for deportation, but now The legislation seeks for the sanction to be applied at the federal level.

And, according to the legislators who support the measure, currently, although he driving under the influence of alcohol is considered cause for deportationthat doesn't always happen, because this measure applies mainly to persons who have committed serious crimes or represent a threat to national or local security, and Drunk driving can be a misdemeanor.

Driving under the influence of any drug is grounds for deportation.

Positions against the new law on undocumented immigrants driving drunk in the United States

The bill, which still must be approved by the Senate, clearly will affect foreigners seeking to adjust their immigration status in the United States, which is why, in the opinion of some, this is a measure that could encourage racism.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, assured in dialogue with the aforementioned media that With this law, congressmen are only inciting racism that puts migrants at risk and makes “communities less safe”, which is why he voted against the initiative because, in his opinion, it violates the fundamental protections of due process and adds new reasons for exclusion and deportation based solely on allegations and not on facts .