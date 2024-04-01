The senator of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Francisco Bernabé, denounced that “the PSOE promised that the direct railway line between Cartagena, Murcia and Albacete, passing through Cieza and Hellín, would be reopened in 2024, but the PSOE has lied again to the Region of Murcia,” according to PP sources in a statement.

Bernabé recalled that “in 2021, Sánchez cut this line” and since then “they have only sold us promises that they have not kept,” since three years have passed since this situation and “the only thing they have done was extend it for two more years.” the bus service to replace the trains”, which suggests “long delays until it can return to service”.

Faced with this situation, “the head of the Murcian socialists, José Vélez, promised in the electoral campaign, a year ago, that he was going to accelerate this work to also achieve the electrification and improvement of the road”, but “his own Government continues without do nothing about it,” he said.

Since then, Bernabé recalled that “a year has passed and recently Vélez has told us the same thing again, with the aggravating factor that this time we have the official response from the Government of Spain that says that he is lying,” since “they have not even started with the procedures to manage the European funds that allow this improvement of this infrastructure to be carried out.

Therefore, the PP senator concluded, “once again the lie spreads like an oil stain within Pedro Sánchez's PSOE” since “not only is it punishing the Region of Murcia on a daily basis, but it is also lying to us.” every day”.

It is worth remembering that last January, the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia and Albacete, through all the mayors and spokespersons of the municipalities through which this line passes, together with the regional and national parliamentarians of both provinces , signed a manifesto in Murcia demanding its immediate reopening and announcing the presentation of motions in city councils, regional parliaments and the Cortes Generales.

Currently, these parliamentary initiatives promoted by the PP are being debated in their respective forums, “without in any case having the support of the Socialist Party to date,” highlighted the senator.