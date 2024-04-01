Reader's Opinion | More swimming spots must be found in Helsinki

Participatory budgeting only works if the residents' wishes and expectations are met.

in Helsinki the third round of participatory budgeting was completed. Helsingin Sanomat wrote (HS 22.3.), that one significant trend was numerous proposals for new swimming places or saunas. Several swimming-related projects were also successful in the voting and were implemented.

This the trend is understandable. Helsinki is a maritime city, but we make little use of our coastline. Especially in the eastern inner city, where a significant number of Helsinki residents live, there are very few swimming opportunities.

There has been a public debate on the subject for years. Also in the round of participatory budgeting that ended in 2021, a few proposals to increase swimming opportunities were selected for implementation, but still they were not implemented in practice.

“ Especially in the eastern inner city, there are very few swimming opportunities.

For example Not a single swimming place was found in South Helsinki, but instead the proposal's entire budget of 100,000 euros was allocated with the guidance of the authorities to the report, which still has not been completed. A swimming place was also wanted in Kaisaniemiranta, but instead an outdoor exercise center was built there.

This time, the city must respect the voice of the residents and may now actually implement the winning proposals. Participatory budgeting only works if the residents' wishes and expectations are met. We don't need more expensive surveys, but determined actions to increase swimming places.

Jaakko Blomberg

Machine shop, Helsinki

Antti Möller

Kalasatama, Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.