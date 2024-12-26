The South Korean opposition announced this Thursday that it has presented a motion to remove acting president Han Duck-soeitherafter he refused to appoint Constitutional Court judges to complete the process against his presidential predecessor.

“We have presented the motion,” legislator Park Sung-joon told the press in the National Assembly. “We will put it to the vote tomorrow (Friday),” he explained.

The motion was presented shortly after Han announced at a press conference his refusal to approve the appointment of three judges of the Constitutional Court to deliberate on the dismissal of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, citing the need for a bipartisan agreement.

The Constitutional Court, South Korea’s highest court, currently has only six of its nine judges.









The opposition Democratic Party set a deadline until Friday morning to appoint the judges, after the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, approves the appointments on Thursday.

Deadline: Friday

If not, the opposition assures that will vote on the dismissal of the interim president.

His refusal to appoint the three judges blocks Yoon’s impeachment process in the Constitutional Court.

If that high court advances in the process with only six judges, Yoon’s dismissal would have to be approved unanimously, without a single vote against.

Yoon was removed by the National Assembly on December 14, after the failed declaration of martial law that was revoked by the legislature.

The declaration of martial law plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.