The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, He charged again this Wednesday against the head of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, ensuring that it is a “torture” that “the poor Spaniards” have to suffer.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Buenos Aires, Milei has defended waging a cultural battle against socialism, denouncing that this ideology was not only an economic, social and cultural failure, “but also murdered 150 million human beings” in the world. .

The Argentine president has lamented that after the fall of the Berlin Wall the conservatives “withdrew from the battlefield” and the socialists “advanced without any problem” through the universities, media or culture. «As they had no rival, they won the cultural battle. Basically because we didn’t give it. And in that sense they organized themselves politically and were very successful,” he analyzed.

Thus, he has given an example to international leaders such as “the criminal murderer” of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, “the mentor of all the garbage” of socialism, who in his opinion was Fidel Castro in Cuba, and “his henchmen who are still in power” such as Pedro Sánchez or previously José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in Spain. “The torture that the poor Spaniards have with that,” he stated, in reference to the Spanish president.









Finally, Milei has insisted that socialism “generates misery”, although he has celebrated that an opportunity is now opening up in the world with Nayib Bukele (El Salvador) or Donald Trump (United States). “We are facing a historic opportunity to begin to change the world,” he indicated.