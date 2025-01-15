The National Police has announced the dismantling in Madrid of a criminal group that introduced drugs in jars of gum and packets of cookies for shipment both nationally and internationally.

On your websitethe agency has explained that, as a result of the operation, ten people have been arrested and “24,300 MDMA pills, 1,124 grams of MDMA in rock, a ‘tabletting’ machine for pills, two firearms, ammunition, documentation and cash.”

According to the Police statement, the members of the gang “distributed the narcotic nationally through direct sales and internationally.” through courier companies for which they used fictitious identities“.

The beginning of the investigations took place in May 2024, when the Police became aware of the existence of a group that purchased drugs for subsequent distribution both in Spain and abroad.

After the progress of the investigations, the agents discovered that “in order to ship and market them, they hid the drugs inside the original containers of different products such as chewing gum, sweets, cookies and cereals that were sealed again to try to hinder the police investigation.”

The arrests occurred in the month of November, although there was evidence of the operation two months later. The Police explain that the ten detainees (eight men and two women) face alleged crimes of belonging to a criminal organization and against public health.