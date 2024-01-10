Until at least 2026, the list of people who have walked on the moon will remain limited to twelve. The American space agency NASA officially celebrated one year on Tuesday evening postponement announced of the moon missions that would start this year. The Americans succeeded in landing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon in 1969, but 55 years later, technical problems forced NASA to be patient in realizing its renewed ambitions.

The intention was actually for three Americans and a Canadian to set foot on the moon at the end of next year. It would be the first manned moon mission since 1972 — with the first black man (Victor Glover), the first woman (Christina Koch) and the first Canadian (Jeremy Hansen). The Artemis 3 mission will now launch a year later than planned, in September 2025. The landing should take place exactly one year later.

“Safety has the highest priority. That gives our engineers more time to solve the problems,” NASA CEO Bill Nelson said, according to Reuters. The Artemis space program is a collaboration between NASA and commercial partners, including Elon Musk's SpaceX. Test flights regularly end in failures. The discovery of water resources on the moon has revived interest in the moon. China, Russia and India are also making attempts.