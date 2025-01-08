Since it premiered on television in 2007, ‘La que se cerca’ (LQSA) has managed to become a successful series in Spain. For many heirs of ‘No one lives here’, ‘LQSA’ today has 15 seasons and it is expected that two more will be broadcast, being close to exceeding 200 chapters.

Created by brothers Alberto and Laura Caballero along with Daniel Dorador, the series can be found both on Telecinco and FDF and on the Prime Video platform.

The stories of several community residents who were born in an urbanization of Mirador de Montepinar aim to portray with humor, irony and sarcasm the different realities of Spanish society, often caricatured and exaggerated.

One of the biggest secrets of its success is in their characters, since they have managed to attract many fans and even imitators of the most controversial profiles, such as Antonio Recio, played by Jordi Sánchez, or Amador Rivas, played by actor Pablo Chiapella.









Focusing on another of his most iconic characters, Berta Escobar, wife of Antonio Recio, below we will tell you some of the details of the life of Nathalie Seseñathe actress behind such a colorful character in ‘LQSA’.

Mother at 45 years old

Berta, in the fiction of the series “La que se cerca”, became a mother for the first time during the spring of 2013, when she was 45 years old, and is now 57. As was known at the time she was a mother, the baby was the result of her romantic relationship with José María de la Pena. Firm about keeping her private life away from the media spotlight, Nathalie joked in front of the Europa Press microphones, in front of the questions about your motherhood in 2015, as stated on the website of the aforementioned agency:

«Motherhood is very interesting, I have had a wonderful dog and he likes animal stories […] I also have two cats, wonderful, I’m thinking about giving birth to an elephant…», he was ironic before the press without wanting to give details of her time as a mother.

Passion and defense of animals

One of the facets that the actress does show firmly and proudly is that of his love for animals. This can be seen through his social networks, where he usually shares publications in which cworks with associations or animal groupswith the aim of helping dogs, cats and other living beings. One of the latest demonstrations on his Instagram read the following text: «Merry Christmas to all living beings. I dream of celebrations that do not involve the suffering of other animals,” along with the hastag ‘for a better world’.

Furthermore, as we anticipated in her statements to Europa Press, the actress has several animals such as dogs and cats at homewhich he claimed was too big and was in the countryside to be able to accommodate them. In addition to this, when referring to zoos, Nathalie replied that she did not like them and preferred to have them wild.

His more animalistic side even accompanies him in his professional career, since on his social networks you can find works that he has done in reference to the defense of the lives of animals, such as the play ‘On the life of animals’ which took place at the Isabel la Católica Municipal Theater in Granada.

The curious coincidence that unites him with his character

Nathalie’s professional career is very extensive and has different awards and nominations for her work as an actressso it is no secret that one of her greatest successes has come from the role of Berta in ‘La que se cerca’. Linked to this character, the actress recognized a few weeks ago an anecdote or coincidence that unites her very much with Berta.

According to information from the Telecinco website, Nathalie said that she is president of the neighborhood community in her real life: “Perhaps the most curious thing is when I have had to be president of my community. “Many people who came to repair something wondered if they were in real life or in the series,” said the actress.

Thus, he expressed that this had helped him understand the series much better and be able to “recognize characters that appear” in it. Of course, Nathalie has always made it clear that she has nothing to do with the role she plays, Berta, except for this curious coincidence.