On January 5, Don Juan Carlos He celebrated his 87th birthday in style. On this occasion, the celebration featured a great light show in his honor. He did it in Abu Dhabi, where he has lived since leaving Spain. Some of his closest friends traveled there, such as Pedro Campos. However, as ‘Informalia’ reported, a health setback prevented the sailor from witnessing the celebration. As ABC has learned, one day before the event, he was taken to a city hospital after suffering a fall that resulted in “a small gap in the head.”

“They gave him stitches, they did a CT scan and they saw that everything was correct,” explain sources close to Pedro Campos. Furthermore, although his return to Galicia was scheduled for this Thursday, the doctors “recommended him to wait until the weekend.” Also, with the aim of sending a hopeful message about Pedro Campos’ state of health, they assure us that “he has only been under observation for two days” and that the fall came after suffering an episode of “disorientation.”

Note that the link between Don Juan Carlos and the sailor goes back many years. They met in 1983 after the sailor won, along with Jan Santanahis first world title. Later, on the occasion of the Copa del Rey de Vela, there was a meeting with the monarchs and their friendship began. Pedro Campos is the host of the father of Philip VI when he heads to Galicia to participate in the sailing regattas. Last September, Don Juan Carlos spent two weeks living in the chalet of Pedro Campos -president of the Real Club Náutico de Sangenjo-, in Galicia. Fifteen days in which he could be seen enjoying, with his friends, one of his favorite sports. He also had time to visit his granddaughter, the Princess Eleanorin Marin.

Accompanied by his daughters and grandchildren

Among the rest of the people who headed to Abu Dhabi to be present at the celebration of Don Juan Carlos’s 87th birthday were his grandchildren. Some of them came with their respective partners: Irene Urdangarin with Juan Uquijo, Miguel Urdangarin with Olimpia Beracasa and Pablo Urdangarin with Johanna Zott. His daughters were also there, Infanta Elena and the Infanta Cristina. All of them were able to see the drone show, which took place during the party, in which images such as the Spanish flag and his face appeared. A memorable moment that will remain engraved on your retina.