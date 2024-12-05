The premiere of the ballet Paquitaby Pierre Lacotte, in the Paris Opera had to be canceled this Thursday by the refusal of the dancers to go on stage in protest of their salary conditions. “Despite efforts to maintain this representation, the proposals presented by the management were not accepted,” the institution said in a statement.

The management stressed that “It is not possible to respond to all the claims expressed“for the dancers, given the economic difficulties that the Opera is going through and also “for reasons of equity with all of the institution’s workers.”

The representation of Paquita It was to take place in the Opera’s headquarters in the Place de la Bastille, more modern than the one it has in the center, in the Palais Garnier.

Last October, an audit pointed not only to a very large increase in production costs in recent years – which were also marked by strong crises, such as the one generated by the covid-19 pandemic – but also pointed out that they are necessary renovations to its facilities worth 200 million euros and which must plan to close the doors to the public for four years.