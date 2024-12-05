The Argentine Fernando Belasteguín played his last match as a professional this Thursday in Milan (Italy) at the age of 45 after thirty years of a career in which he became number one in the world for sixteen seasons.

Belasteguín, partnering with his compatriot Valentino ‘Tino’ Libaak, put an end to his long and successful career by losing in the round of 16 of the Milano Premier Pádel P1 to the duo formed by the Spanish Javier Garrido and the Brazilian Lucas Bergamini by 6 -3 and 6-4.

‘Bela’, already a padel legend, turned professional at the age of 15. In his three decades of career he has won 230 tournaments and spent sixteen years (between 2002 and 2017) at the top of the world ranking.

In addition, the player from Pehuajó (Buenos Aires) has been world champion twice in pairs and six times, in national teams, representing Argentina.

230 tournaments and 16 years (between 2002 and 2017) at the top of the world ranking

“With the recognitions I have received this year, I have won more trophies than in the last five years. There is no knowing what feeling you will experience when you stop playing. Now I know, but I am very happy, very calm. “I had already decided a long time ago to play the entire 2024 season,” Bela said as soon as he finished his last game.

“I had more difficult moments than good games, but I wanted to leave as I have done throughout my career. Fighting, fighting, throwing myself to the ground, arguing with the referee, hitting the glass with the shovel. “I wanted to leave with my essence, that of fighting,” he added.

“And I am very calm because I did everything possible. I was lucky enough to close 30 years of professional career when I decided to. Many times sport forces you to stop much earlier. And now I’ve been a former professional player for 10 or 15 minutes. And I am very calm, really very calm,” said the now padel legend.

The Argentine is scheduled to say goodbye definitively at the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Finals that will be held in Barcelona from December 19 to 22. Next day the 21st, he will face the biggest rivals of his career in a special show at the Palau Sant Jordi.





Read also

Pedro Ruiz