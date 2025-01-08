The new trendsin the beauty industry, They evolve almost daily: star products, items recommended by influencers and other similar facts. Now, When it comes to hair health it is worth noting that “there is a scientific basis that is worth exploring”.

Or at least that’s what he has argued. cosmetologist, doctor of Pharmacy and founder of Twelve Beauty, Pedro Cataláin an interview with ‘20 minutes‘. In his opinion, amino acidsnutrients that make it grow strong and healthy, play a vital role in hair health.

two types

According to the information provided by the specialistthere are two main types: essential (histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan and valine) and non-essential (alanine, arginine, aspartic acid and asparagine).

“Our body can produce non-essential amino acids, but the essential ones must be obtained through our diet,” Catalá stressed. These appear to contribute to the structural integrity of the hair, making it strong and resistant to breakage.

To take into account

Regarding moisture retention, amino acids such as methionine and cysteine ​​help hair retain moisture. humidity, avoiding dryness and, therefore, the fragility. As if that were not enough, They are decisive in the repair of hair fiber exposed to styling with thermal irons, chemical treatments and other environmental factors..

For the amino acids to reach where they need to go To strengthen our hair there are three ways. The first of them is diet: a balanced diet “rich in protein” is the basis for healthy hair. At this point, dairy, legumes and nuts have a lot to say.

The second way is the amino acid supplementswhich are an option for those who find it difficult to meet their protein needs through diet. Of course, you must consult with medical personnel before taking any ‘added’ pills. Finally, It is worth pointing out topical treatments.