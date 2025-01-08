Panama received this Wednesday 85.18% of the minutes of the presidential elections in custody on July 28 in Venezuela, which the opposition claims to have gathered thanks to witnesses and polling station members. According to these minutes, Edmundo González Urrutia won the elections, compared to the result released by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which granted a disputed victory to Nicolás Maduro.

The opposition leader signed the document delivering the electoral records – which would prove his victory with 67.05% of the votes, compared to Maduro’s 30.49% – during a event with foreign ministers and former Latin American presidents in Panama City. The Panamanian Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez-Acha, said, during that event with “the president-elect” of Venezuela, that this delivery of the minutes was not “a symbolism, it is reality.”

After the event, the anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado explained, through X, that the minutes delivered “will rest in the custody of the Government of Panama”, specifically “in the vaults of your National Bankuntil they make their return trip to Venezuela very soon.” According to Machado, with this gesture “an indelible historical bond is established between the people of Panama and Venezuela.”

The coalition represented by González Urrutia, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), published after the elections on a website what it claims are 85.18% of the voting records, documents that, however, The Government describes them as “false”.

After the elections, the CNE, controlled by Chavismo, declared Maduro the winner with 51.95% of the votes, compared to 43.18% for González Urrutia. That result that, To date, it has not been demonstratedas it was not published in a breakdown, as contemplated in the institution’s own schedule.

González Urrutia visited Panama as part of an international tour ahead of this Friday, January 10, when Maduro will assume a new consecutive mandate amid opposition complaints of electoral fraud. The opposition leader has said that will be in his country to assume his mandatedespite the fact that he has an arrest warrant from the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office and a reward offered by the Police to anyone who provides information that helps his arrest.

The Panamanian president, José Raúl Mulino, conveyed to González Urrutia the “moral and political support” of his Government, and the mayor of Panama awarded him a decoration given to him by the mayor, Mayer Mizrachi. González Urrutia plans to meet with the Venezuelan community in Panama, before continuing his trip to the Dominican Republic.

The opposition leader’s tour began on Saturday in Argentina, and continued in Uruguay and the United States – where he canceled part of his agenda after learning that His son-in-law, who lives in Caracas, had been arrested-, from where he flew to Panama. After the elections last July, Panama and Venezuela broke their diplomatic representations, after the Central American country rejected the CNE result that gave victory to Maduro. Since then, the Maduro Government has suspended commercial flights between Venezuela and Panama.