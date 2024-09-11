A shot driven by James Rodríguez’s desire for revenge gave Colombia the victory over their executioner Argentina, a boost on the road to the 2026 World Cup. Behind the left-footed ’10’s’ penalty kick, which sealed Tuesday’s 2-1 win in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, was the pain of having lost to the Argentines in the Copa América final in July.

With this small revenge, the Colombian team made a statement on the road to the World Cup, to which coach Néstor Lorenzo does not want to arrive simply as one of the 48 qualified teams. Beating Argentina was “realizing that one can set a high ceiling and reach that bar,” said the coach in a press conference.

The dance of the Selection

James was once again the guide of the National Team, and not only with assists and goals, he was also the protagonist of the players’ new dance.

In videos posted on social media, captured in the subway by fans, the new choreography of the national team players was seen, a curious step similar to a ballet or music box turn.

James, Rios, Muños, Mojica and Arias They were in charge of this celebration, after the penalty goal scored by number 10.

Many questions were generated on social networks about this particular celebration. Some users gave clues and pointed out that it is a very well-known step of the ‘Salsa Choke’a genre that has been present in the national team’s locker room for years.

The truth is that no player of the national team has revealed the origin of this new step with which Colombia celebrated the victory against Argentina.

