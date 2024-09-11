Veracruz, Mexico.- Employees of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) protested outside the Veracruz City Hall to show their rejection of the PAN members Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and his father Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares by accusing them of being ‘traitors’ after they gave their approval yesterday to the judicial reform in the Senate, promoted by Morena and allies.

At the place where Patricia Lobeira, Mayor and wife of Yunes Márquez, works, banners and banners were displayed with reproaches to the politicians who occupied positions of power under the banner of the PAN.

“Not even Judas dared to do so much,” “Yunes, ‘senator of the people’, you are a traitor,” “Yunes, traitor, you sold yourself to the dictator,” “Yunes, you are a disgrace to Veracruz,” “Traitors to the Fatherland,” “Yunes, traitor, you are corruption,” read some of the banners with photographs of father and son. Municipal employees were evacuated from their workplace to avoid confrontations.

On the ground in front of Veracruz City Hall in the Historic Center, an image of Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, former mayor of Boca del Río, a neighboring municipality, was covered with coins, bills, a box of eggs, a bone, and a sheet of paper where one could read “Yunes, how much did your vote cost?”

Just last night, Yunes Márquez argued that he would vote for the proposal and remain in the PAN; hours before, his father Yunes Linares, who is his substitute, also said before the Plenary that they were not going to let anyone pressure them. A platform and sound system were placed on the esplanade where they insisted on the repercussions that they considered the country will have with the reform recently approved in the Upper House. “Be aware of what is going to happen, without an independent Judiciary this is going to go to waste. Justice is dead,” they said. The protesters directed messages to the Municipal President so that she could pass them on to her husband: “Tell him that it is a disgrace, that he betrayed those who voted for a counterweight!” said a woman. On the scene, members of the PJ such as Magistrate Naela Vázquez Hernández, of the Seventh Circuit, told local media that the next step will be, as experts in the legal field, to file injunctions that could escalate to an international level.