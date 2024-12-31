In 2023, the European Commission imposed on Spain the obligation to have tolls on highways by 2024, however, this measure never came into force, because The Ministry of Transport agreed to promote the railway network for travelers and, above all, for the transport of goods.

For this reason, a few days ago the news was surprising that the European Commission gave our country a period of two months to have tolls on high-capacity roads, information that has been denied by the Ministry of Transportbecause our country already has the requirements of the European Union in this matter.

How is our country going to overcome the EU ultimatum on tolls?

The Ministry of Transport has specified that the file that the European Commission opened against Spain for failing to comply with one of its regulations It will not imply the introduction of new tolls on the high-capacity roads of our country.

Therefore, Transport has confirmed that Spain complies with article 1 of the European directive, although on the highways managed by the State Land Transport Infrastructure Society (SEITT) it does comply. will carry out the modification of the calculation of tolls for heavy vehiclesas reported by Europa Press.

What was the first toll in Spain?

Archive image of the C-32 toll highway in Catalonia. Getty Images

The first toll highway in our country It was the A-19 between Montgat and Mataró, in the province of Barcelonawhich was inaugurated on July 2, 1969. Currently this highway corresponds to the C-32, which is managed by the Generalitat of Catalonia.

This was followed, during the 1970s, by some toll roads that are still toll roads today, like the AP-68 (Bilbao-Zaragoza) in 1978the AP-8 (Cantábrico highway) in 1971 or the Guadarrama tunnel on the AP-6, which already has a date for it to be free.





How much is the fine for skipping a toll?

In the case of not paying the amount of the fee for traveling on that highway or highway, the fine amounts to 100 eurossince the DGT classifies it as a minor infraction, yes, you can benefit from the discount for prompt payment.

On the other hand, if a driver abandons his car at the toll plaza because he refuses to pay it, The amount to be paid to the General Directorate of Traffic will be 200 eurosbecause it represents an obstacle for the rest of the users of that road.