The postal company has summoned the centers this Tuesday, the last day of the year, to sign the agreement that should serve as a basis to protect its future.
Before March 15, they will have to agree on a voluntary early retirement plan and a more flexible organization of work, with holidays and afternoon shifts.
Except for an unexpected last-minute earthquake Correos will sign this Tuesday with the company’s union majorityon the last day of the year, the agreement that the Treasury required before the end of 2024 to agree on the main lines of a new…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Saura #closes #extremis #pact #unions #Treasury #demanded #unblock #rescue #Correos
Leave a Reply