It was crazy what Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, did. The controversial Dibu was a star player when he saved two penalties in the shootout against Ecuador to advance to the semi-finals of the Copa América.

“I wasn’t ready to go home. I told my teammates, my family, my children: ‘Dad’s not going home,’ and I didn’t go,” said the Argentine goalkeeper at the end of the match. The ‘Dibu’ kept a clean sheet until Ecuador’s Kevin Rodriguez’s goal in the 91st minute tied the score at 1-1 and sent the match to penalties.

The Dibu’s performance unleashed a wave of memes on social media. Humor is unleashed by his heroic saves, his dance and his ‘show’.

