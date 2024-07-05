Former President of the Generalitat, Francisco Camps, at the press conference after the National Court acquitted him in May of the last part of the ‘Gürtel case’. Ana Escobar (EFE)

The former president of the Valencian Generalitat, Francisco Camps, met yesterday Thursday with a large group of PP faithful in the iconic Veles e Vents building, in the Marina de Valencia, to demand his return to politics. Neither the current president of the Generalitat and the Valencian PP, Carlos Mazón, nor the mayor of the city, the also popular María José Català, attended the dinner. Other members of the Consell, governed by the PP and Vox, were also absent. There was, however, a significant presence of the old guard of the Valencian PP, former officials and leaders, headed by the former provincial leaders of the party and former presidents of the provincial councils of Castellón and Valencia, Carlos Fabra and Alfonso Rus, respectively, both convicted by the courts for corruption. Also attending was the former mayor of Alicante, Sonia Castedo, who participated in the photocall from a meeting organised with the help of the former president of the Valencian Popular Party and former senator Pedro Agramunt.

Agramunt himself explained to Efe that some 450 diners were expected at an evening called after learning last May of his acquittal in the last of the legal cases in which he has been involved in the last 15 years. Since then, Camps has insisted on his desire to return to the political front line. The leaders of the current Valencian PP, however, have passed the ball to the national leadership of the Popular Party.

In Veles e Vents, a building inaugurated for the 2007 America’s Cup, Camps reiterated his desire to return to the political front line. After recalling his experience as a councillor, counsellor, first vice-president of Congress or Government delegate, as well as former president of the Generalitat, Camps said that he is “almost more excited than in 1991”, when he started as Rita Barberá’s councillor, and insisted on his willingness to “return to the political arena at the highest level”.