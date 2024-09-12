Nintendo has released the Official Panoramic Trailer Of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdoma video that illustrates in more detail the Features and gameplay of this new and atypical chapter of the series, coming to Nintendo Switch.
The release date is now near: the game will be available from September 26th on the Nintendo console, and it’s time to prepare for this new adventure, which for the first time puts Zelda at the center of attention, as the protagonist of this incredible journey.
In the land of Hyrule, mysterious rifts are opening up that seem to lead to another dimension: these events have swallowed up the king of Hyrule and Link himself, leaving Zelda as the only hope to save the world.
An unprecedented power
For the first time, it is up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule, in a new and highly original story in The Legend of Zelda series.
In Link’s absence, Zelda allies herself with the mysterious fairy Tri and gains new power.
After receiving a special staff, Zelda is able to use its power to create echoesor imitations of things found in the environment, once encountered.
The entire gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is centered around this particular ability, with the ability to create echoes and summon objects to solve puzzles, open up new exploration possibilities and even fight enemies, given the ability to summon creatures to deploy in battle.
To learn more about the game, we refer you to our recent review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, published just a few days ago on these pages.
#Legend #Zelda #Echoes #Wisdom #Shows #Detail #Official #Panoramic #Trailer
Leave a Reply