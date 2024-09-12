Nintendo has released the Official Panoramic Trailer Of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdoma video that illustrates in more detail the Features and gameplay of this new and atypical chapter of the series, coming to Nintendo Switch.

The release date is now near: the game will be available from September 26th on the Nintendo console, and it’s time to prepare for this new adventure, which for the first time puts Zelda at the center of attention, as the protagonist of this incredible journey.

In the land of Hyrule, mysterious rifts are opening up that seem to lead to another dimension: these events have swallowed up the king of Hyrule and Link himself, leaving Zelda as the only hope to save the world.