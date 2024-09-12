The countdown has begun for the 2024 edition of the Turin Motor Show. The open-air event will take place from 13 to 15 September in the city centre, between Piazza Carlo Felice and Piazza Castello, passing through Via Roma, Piazza San Carlo and Piazzetta Reale, with visitors being able to admire the latest models from 43 car manufacturers, prototypes from the great coachbuilders, motorsport queens and unique models in a walk with free admission and opening hours from 9 am to 11 pm.

The models on display

Visitors to the 2024 Turin Motor Show will be able to admire various models and brands from the automotive panorama: Collezione ASI Bertone Lamborghini Miura, Autobianchi Runabout, NSU Trapeze, Chevrolet Corvette Ramarro, Porsche Karisma, Lancia Kayak, Alfa Romeo Bella, Bertone Birusa, Aston Martin Jet 2, Fiat Barchetta, Ferrari Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, Ferrari Roma Spider, Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano, Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari 296 Challenge, Ferrari 488 Evo Challenge, Ferrari 308 GTB, Ferrari 512 BB, GFG Style Vision 2030 Desert Raid, Kangaroo, Bandini Dora, Sibylla, Techrules Ren, Italdesign Italdesign Automobili Speciali Zerouno, Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign, Italdesign Parcour, Italdesign Quintessenza, DeLorean DMC 12, Italdesign Asso di Picche and Italdesign Asso di Picche in movimento, VW W12, Ford Mustang, BMW Nazca C2, Lotus Esprit, VW UP! Azzurra Sailing Team, Italdesign WheeM-i, Caterham Project V, Italdesign Biga, Italdesign Tuareg, Lotus Emira, Eletre, Emeya, McLaren Artura Spider, McLaren 750S, 720S GT3X, Pininfarina Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT, Pininfarina Sergio, Ferrari Testarossa, Porsche Nuova 911, 911 ST, 718 RS Apyder, Taycan, amera Turbo Hybrid, 964 Ruby. Then in Piazza Castello will be exhibited: Alpine Alpine A290, Alpine A110S, Dacia Duster, Spring, Honda CR-V Full Hybrid, ZR-V Full Hybrid, Civic Type R, IED Pagani Alisea, Alpine A4810, Suzuki Misano, Mazda CX-80 and CX-60, Nissan Qashqai Tekna e-Power, Qashqai N-Design e-Power, Polestar Polestar 3, Polestar 4, Renault Renault 5 E-tech Electric, Renault Rafale, Renault Scenic E-tech Electric, Renault Symbioz, Suzuki Swift Hybrid, Vitara Hybrid, Across Plug-in Hybrid, Jimny 1.5 Pro Mata, TecnoCad ADone.

Cars on Via Roma

The exhibition will then continue in via Roma with Autobank Drivalia MG4 and DR1 electric, BYD Seal, U, DM-i and Tang, Dongfeng Dongfeng Box European preview, Dongfeng Huge, Dongfeng Mage, Dongfeng Shine, DR DR 3, DR 5, DR 6, DR6 PHEV, DR 7 PHEV, EVO EVO 3, EVO 4, EVO 5, EVO 6, EVO space, EVO 7, EVO 8, EVO Cross 4, ICH-X K2, K3 Lusso, K3 Country, Jaecoo Jaecoo 7, MG MG3, Cyberster, Microlino Microlino, Spiaggina, Omoda Omoda 5, Sportequipe Sportequipe 5 and Sportequipe 6, Stellantis Abarth 600e, Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger 100% electric, Lancia Ypsilon Cassina, Citroën New E-C3, DS 4 Saint-Euxpery, Opel Frontera, Peugeot e-5008, Tesla Cybertruck, Model Y Performance, Model 3 Performance, Tiger Tiger Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, Voyah Voyah Courage world premiere, Voyah Free, Yangwang U9, Xev YoYo Pro.

The motorsport models on display

In Piazza San Carlo there will be space for iconic motorsport models, with several static and dynamic Formula 1, prototype and rally models next to the Salone Auto Torino hospitality: Dumarey Hydrogen Demo Vehicle, Porsche 962 Group C, Porsche 911 RSR, Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3, Fondazione Macaluso F1 Ligier JS 11/15, Aurelia B20 Competizione, Alpine Renault A110, Lancia Beta Montecarlo, Lancia Delta HF V16, Lancia 037 Martini Racing A.Bettega, Museo Nazionale Automobile F1 McLaren Honda MP4/6 Senna, Trinci & Figlio steam carriage, Fiat 12/16hp Tonneau, PETRONAS Lubricants International F1 Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 E Performance Replica, Maserati Folgore, Politecnico Torino Formula SAE Italy – SC24, Policumbent, TaurusX, Sabelt Ferrari 499P Le Mans Winner 2024, Speed ​​Fiat 131 Racing Prototipo, Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione M, Totem Automobili GT Super/Electric. A pit lane for enthusiasts that will color Piazza San Carlo, starting with the numerous Formula 1 cars, such as the F1 Shadow DN1 G.Hill, F1 Surtees TS/19 A.Jones, F1 Arrows A1B R.Patrese, F1 Ferrari F399 M.Schumacher, F1 Ford Arrows, F1 Osella P.Ghinzani, F1 Alfa Romeo 183T R.Patrese. The car display will be completed by: Ferrari 296 Challenge A.Levy, Porsche 992 GT3 Cup, Audi R8 LMS EVO 2, Ford GT Heritage Gulf Edition, Yamaha YXZ 1000R, Lancia Delta Gr.A J.Kankkunen, Lancia Delta Gr.A M.Biasion A.Fiorio M.Alén, Lancia Delta Gr.A G.Trelles, Lancia Delta Gr.A M.Biasion. In Piazza Castello there will be space for Acqua S. Bernardo 911 3.0 RS, AMTS Auto Moto Turin Show Flavia Sport Zagato, Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0, Model 3 Performance, 512 TR, Arexons Panda Dakar, Foppiani Shipping&Logistics Fantic, Cartainer ATBneo, Dallara Stradale, MAFRA, Mole Urbana Mole Urbana Romantica, Mole Urbana GT, Sparco and GR Painting Mazda MX-5 by Sparco and Nissan s14 by Sparco, RACI – History of locomotion Fiat 505 Sport, Aster; Fondazione Marazzato Isotta Fraschini D80, Isotta Fraschini D65, Fiat 18P, Fiat 507, 777 Motors with 777 hypercars.

The high cars on display and the initiatives

New products on display, but also available for road test drives. In Piazza Carlo Felice the stands of BYD, Nissan, Omoda, Tesla, XEV will be available to visitors, while in Piazza Castello the public will be able to register and try out the models of Lotus, Nissan and Polestar. Visitors will be able to admire the GSX-8R CUP prototype in the Suzuki area and road test the new products: V-STROM 800SE, GSX-8S, GSX-8R, GSX-S and 1000GX. TheItalian Army will participate with the Centauro simulator, while Financial Policewhich is celebrating its 250th anniversary, will bring to the exhibition a Fiat 1100 years, Alfa Romeo 1900 and Fiat Campagnola. Carabinieri (Lotus Evora, Ford E-Transit, Lince, Superduty), State Police (Tesla, Alfa Romeo Tonale, Campagnola, Moto Guzzi Falcone, Citroën Jumper, Alfa Romeo Alfetta). The heart of the Italian automotive industry beats in Piazza Solferino, with the exhibition of Turin Heritage which from the 13th to the 15th will showcase: Alfa Romeo Giulia Junior Z Zagato, Alfa Romeo Alfa GT Junior, Alfa Romeo 1900 M AR51 “Matta”, Alfa Romeo AR51 “Campagnola”, Ferrari 308 GTB Pininfarina, Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 Bertone, Ferrari 456 GT, Fiat 500F, Fiat 500 Coupé Moretti, Fiat 600, Fiat Moretti 750 Coupé 2+2, Fiat 850 Francis Lombardi, Fiat 850 Berlina, Fiat 128 Sport Coupè, Fiat 124 Sport Spider Pininfarina, Fiat Dino Coupè Bertone, Lancia Aurelia B20 GT Competizione, Lancia Aurelia B24, Lancia Fulvia Sport Zagato, Lancia Fulvia Coupè, Lancia Flavia Sport Zagato, Lancia Flavia Coupè Pininfarina, Lancia Flaminia GT Coupè Cabriolet Touring, Lancia Flaminia Coupè Pininfarina, Lancia Beta Spider Zagato, Lancia Beta Montecarlo.

The opening of the Turin Motor Show

The inauguration of Salone Auto Torino will be dynamic and will take place on Friday 13 September starting at 10 am, starting from Piazza San Carlo. The models in the parade will parade among the public in the dynamic circuit that will involve Piazza San Carlo, Via Roma and Piazza Castello. The parades will be organized thanks to the collaboration with Automobile Club Torino. At 10 am the 19th century horse-drawn carriages will open with the Pack Phaeton, Landau and Omnibus models, followed by the first motorized cars with the Trinci & Figlio steam carriage from 1879 and the Fiat 12hp “Tonneau” from 1902 from the MAUTO collection. From the first internal combustion engine cars to the 2000s, the story of the evolution of mobility is left to the great Italian coachbuilders. At 10.15 am Celebration of the five great designers and coachbuilders with delivery of the Salone Auto Torino plaque to the ASI Bertone, Pininfarina, Giorgetto Giugiaro, Italdesign, Centro Stile Ferrari collection. After a tribute to Paolo Pininfarina, the awards will be collected by Silvio Angori of Pininfarina, Fabrizio Giugiaro of GFG Style, Antonio Casu for Italdesign, Paolo Dellachà for Automobili Pininfarina, Alberto Scuro of ASI for Bertone, Flavio Manzoni for the Ferrari Style Center. At 10:30 am, technology, safety and sustainability of modern cars are told through the parade of new products presented by car manufacturers, the most technological models of 2024 offered on the market and presented to visitors in a dynamic version. The story will be told by Dongfeng, Voyah, BYD, Yangwang, Tesla, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobilies, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Omoda, Jaecoo, MG, DR, Evo, ICH-X, SPORTEQUIPE, XEV, Microlino, Renault, Dacia, Polestar, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki, Mole Urbana, Porsche, McLaren, Lotus, Ferrari. At 12.00 the grand finale, the closing of the inaugural parade will be entrusted to Formula 1, rally cars and queens of motorsport.