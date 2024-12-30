In Spain, the squid sandwich is an undisputed classic of gastronomy, and, without a doubt, it has always been linked to the taverns and bars of Madrid, and if they are in the center, even more so.

However, The biggest sandwich is not in the capital, but in Poioa municipality in the province of Pontevedra, in Galicia. There, Ángeles Rodríguez has revolutionized the typical calamari sandwich with a huge version: 60 centimeters of pure delightprepared with fresh and local ingredients, and for only 7 euros.

This giant sandwich, far from the hustle and bustle of Madrid, has turned the Bocatería-Tapería Los Ángeles in an essential destinationboth for local residents and tourists.

A giant sandwich with Galician flavor

The success of the XXL squid sandwich is not only due to its enormous size, but also because each ingredient is carefully selected to guarantee quality. So much so that the bread comes from the Campañó bakery, the sausages and meats from the Lérez butcher shop, and the squid, which are the real stars, are fresh and prepared by hand daily.

Neither more nor less than half a kilo of fried calamari is the crown of this sandwichwhich has won the heart—and stomach—of any customer who enters this establishment.

La Bocatería-Tapería Los Ángeles has always been clear that its maxim in the kitchen is Local, quality products and generous portionsthereby reflecting the typical hospitality of Galician cuisine.

Continuing with this line, the owner, Ángeles, highlights that her goal is to create a unique experience for each person who goes, combining the authentic local flavors with affordable prices and without anyone leaving hungry.

Furthermore, although the star of the crown is the squid sandwich, in this place you can also order stews like those from your grandmothers. to traditional tapas such as potato omelettecroquettes and roast ham, among many other options.

A point that customers also value is the flexibility of the menu, since many share the squid sandwich, or whatever, as a group or they ask for what’s left to be wrapped to enjoy it later and the locals don’t put any objection or impediment, on the contrary.





Hours and location

The Bocatería-Tapería Los Ángeles is located at number 34 Rúa Arís de Poio, in Pontevedraand its doors open from Wednesday to Monday, with Tuesday as a day of rest. The hours are generally from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.but on weekends, Fridays and Saturdays, the place is open until 1:00 for those looking to squeeze a few more hours into a good dinner.

So now you know, if you are in the area, You can’t leave without trying the XXL calamari sandwich that does not leave anyone indifferent.

