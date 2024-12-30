

12/30/2025



Updated at 04:56h.





There is no December in which we look back to review the last 365 days and are not amazed when we remember the things we have experienced throughout the year. This 2024 has been a very intense year for Spanish politics, especially for the PSOE. The cases of alleged corruption that plague the party, such as the ‘Koldo Case’ (also known as the Ábalos case) and the investigation of Begoña Gómez, wife of President Pedro Sánchez, have called into question the party, which throughout This year he has not maintained the best relations with the Judiciary.

But it is not the only topic that has made the front pages of the press. 2024 has also been the year of the return of the socialists to the Government of Catalonia, led by the former Minister of Health and today president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa – and which left us with the surprising entry into Spain of Carles Puigdemont and a subsequent escape that no one was able to abort-; of Vox’s break with the PP at the regional level, after the former did not accept the solidarity distribution between Communities of unaccompanied foreign minors; or the scandal at the National Cancer Research Center due to the management of its director, María Blasco.

Although all the issues pale before what has been the most notable event in Spain, the passage of the Dana that destroyed a good part of the Valencian Community. A tragedy of gigantic magnitude, and which has left a terribly bitter feeling of lack of confidence in politicians regarding the decisions taken before, during and after the disaster.

All episodes of “La Lupa de ABC” can be found on the main audio platforms, such as Spotify, Ivoox, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. They are also available on YouTube.