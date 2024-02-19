Reacting to the news of the death of Alexei Navalny in an interview with France 24, the mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, blamed the Kremlin for the “murder” of the Russian opposition leader and assured that “in Russia, if you express your opinion and it is different from that of Vladimir Putin, they will imprison you or kill you.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), Vitali Klitschko urged the West to continue supporting Ukraine after two years of war.

“Everyone in the West has to understand that we in Ukraine defend not only our home and our families, we defend not only our country, but each of you in Europe and everyone in the world,” he said.

Klitschko regretted the recent decision to replace Ukraine's top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny, saying his dismissal was “a mistake” but urged the country to remain united in its fight against Russia.

Saving “democratic values” in Ukraine

The mayor of kyiv said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a threat to democracy in the country and stressed the need for Ukraine to follow the democratic path. “Ukrainians must not forget why we are fighting: we are fighting to make Ukraine a democratic country,” Klitschko warned.

However, he said now was not the time for the war-torn country to hold elections, fearing that “political competition between different parties” in the current situation would “destroy the country from within.”

Klitschko did not mention whether he intends to run for president.