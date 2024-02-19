The Horner case

While attending the unveiling of the new Red Bull RB20 for the 2024 world championship, the future of Christian Horner he is far from certain at the top of the Anglo-Austrian team.

The story that sees him involved after a company complaint from an employee for inappropriate behavior is being enriched day after day with details that appear to be anything but reassuring for the 50-year-old British man.

Horner stays or leaves?

Horner showed his usual confidence to journalists, once again declaring his ignorance of the facts and his desire to continue with his work begun in 2005.

Reports in recent weeks speak of the desire of the Thai ownership – which holds 51% of the company shares – to take time, while the Austrian side – the Mateschitz heirs with 49% – seem to be more inclined to close the matter with a quick separation .

Possible successors

In the last few hours, official statements have arrived from the FIA ​​and F1, which have requested a quick resolution of the case, positions that could give a further push in the direction of Horner's farewell. The Germans of Cars, Motor and Sport they listed the figures most likely to take over Horner in the role of team principal.

– Jonathan Wheatley. 57 year old British, the current team manager has been with Red Bull since 2006 and seems to be the most accredited to take over the role of number one on the wall.

– David Coulthard. 52-year-old British, many will remember him in Formula 1 as a driver for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull (2005-2008). He is currently an ambassador for the Austrian brand.

– Oliver Oakes. 36 year old British, he is the founder and director of HitechGP, a team operating in Formula 2 and Formula 3 with very close relationships with Red Bull.

– Mattia Binotto (54 year old Italian) former Ferrari team principal e Otmar Szafnauer (59 year old American) former Force India and Alpine team principal are referred to as “available on the market“. However, the two would not appear to be Red Bull's first choices, but as we have seen in recent weeks, surprises are always around the corner in Formula 1.