His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the greetings of his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan entrusted His Excellency the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, wishing him continued health and happiness, and for further development and prosperity for Kuwait and its brotherly people.

His Highness and the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed the solid fraternal relations, paths of cooperation and joint work, and ways to enhance them in various fields that serve the mutual interests of the two countries and achieve the aspirations of their brotherly peoples for development and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed the importance of supporting everything that enhances the joint Gulf action system in light of the challenges facing the region and the world, in a way that achieves the common interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples and contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Excellency the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, which included a number of sheikhs and senior officials.