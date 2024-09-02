KOEI TECMO Europe And TASTE they revealed the release date for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned LandThe game will be available in Europe starting starting March 21, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will include Japanese dubbing and text localization in several European languages, but not in italian.

In this new chapter of the franchise we will play the role of Yumia Liessfeldtwho lives in a world where alchemy is considered evil. The young girl will set off on a journey to find the truth aboutAladdin Empirea fallen kingdom that once thrived through the use of alchemy. For this reason, he will join theAladdiss Research Team and will meet the brothers Victor And Islandas well as many other characters.

Milan, 2 September 2024 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Gust are proud to present the latest chapter in the series Ateliermuch loved by fans, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. To celebrate the announcement, an action-packed trailer has been released, giving fans a first look at the story, characters, and gameplay that awaits them in this magical new JRPG adventure. The gorgeous main artwork, created by beloved artist Benitama, has also been revealed, giving players a glimpse of the atmosphere of the upcoming game.

In a world where alchemy has become taboo and is considered evil, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land follows the adventures of Yumia Liessfeldt and her companions as they seek to uncover the truth behind the fall of the Aladissian Empire, which once thrived on alchemy, and the memories of a lost history. Yumia’s quest takes her across a ruined continent, and despite the uncertainty of confronting her own past, she must forge her own path if she hopes to unravel the mysteries behind the cataclysm that destroyed Aladis.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey that explores the theme of memory. Players take on the role of Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, to discover the forbidden art of alchemy and the true intentions of Yumia’s mother, who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team and meets Viktor von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. They are joined by a diverse cast of characters, including a mysterious woman, a shy demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

Together, Yumia and her companions will travel across the vast continent that was once the Aladissian Empire, where all civilization has disappeared. Throughout their adventure, players will have a wide variety of actions and items at their disposal, allowing them to explore a vast open world comprised of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands. During exploration, players can collect materials and synthesis items, which can be used to synthesize and create new items to use on their quest, both during exploration and in combat. Not only will fans be able to create items without having to return to their base with the “Simple Synthesis” feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will be able to construct, furnish, and decorate their own base with the “Building” feature.

To bring the game to life, KOEI TECMO and development studio Gust collaborated with the brilliant artist Benitama to create the main graphics and all character designs. Specializing in creating illustrations and character designs for various fantasy game titles, Benitama incorporates references to paintings and reliefs into his work, seeking to balance both persuasive depth and cuteness. His design, characterized by a monochromatic style, gives an impression of freshness, enhancing the charm of the series Atelier.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be available on March 21, 2025 for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam®. The game will feature Japanese voice acting with English, French, German, and Spanish text.

