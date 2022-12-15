Introduction

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional exam is a difficult test to pass. It covers a lot of material, and AWS is constantly adding new services. The question is: how can you make sure you’re prepared for the exam? In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the scoring for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional exam and what content will be on the test in 2022. We’ll also share some tips to help you prepare for the exam.

Scoring System

The aws certification questions Exam Scoring System is designed to provide a consistent, objective assessment of an examinee’s skills and knowledge. The system uses a scale of 0-100, with 50 being the passing score. The scoring system is designed to ensure that all examinees who pass the exam have the same level of knowledge and skills.

The AWS Certification Exam Scoring System has two parts: the content part and the performance part. The content part consists of questions that assess an examinee’s knowledge of the AWS platform and services. The performance part consists of questions that assess an examinee’s ability to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios.

The content part of the exam is worth 70% of the total score, and the performance part is worth 30% of the total score.

Content of the Exam

The AWS Certification exams are designed to test your knowledge and skills in specific areas. The exam content is divided into sections, each with its own weighting. The distribution of questions across the sections is subject to change, but the overall makeup of the exam will remain the same.

Here is a breakdown of the sections on the current AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate level exam:

-Section 1: Designing and Deploying scalable, highly available, and fault-tolerant systems on AWS (20%)

-Section 2: Identify and gather requirements in order to define a solution to be built using architecture principles (25%)

-Section 3: Determine how to operationalize an existing or new solution on AWS (25%)

-Section 4: Select appropriate resources and tools on AWS to support architectural solutions (10%)

-Section 5: Cost optimization andAWS billing services (10%)

-Section 6: Security processes and compliance (5%)

– Section 7: Troubleshooting architectures when issues arise(5%)

Pros and Cons

AWS Certification Exam Scoring and content in:

1. Pros and Cons:

When it comes to the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam, there are both pros and cons to consider. On the one hand, the exam is known to be quite difficult, with a pass rate of only around 40%. This means that you’ll need to put in a lot of time and effort to prepare for the exam if you want to have any chance of passing. However, on the other hand, the high difficulty level also means that the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification is highly respected and well-recognized by employers. So if you’re looking to boost your career prospects, this could be a great option.

How to prepare for the Exam

When preparing for any exam, it is important to first understand the format of the exam and the types of questions that will be asked. The AWS Certification Exam is a multiple-choice, performance-based test. There are typically between 60 and 70 questions on the exam, and you will have 2 hours to complete the exam.

To prepare for the AWS Certification Exam, it is recommended that you have at least six months of experience working with AWS. It is also recommended that you take an AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Level course or equivalent, and have a good understanding of the core AWS services. Additionally, you should review the AWS Documentation and any other resources that will help you prepare for the exam.

Conclusion

AWS has not yet released their plans for the AWS Certification Exam in 2022. However, we do know that the exam will continue to evolve and be updated to ensure that it remains a valid and reliable assessment of a candidate’s skills. We can expect that the scoring system will also be updated to reflect the new content on the exam. As always, we recommend that you stay up-to-date on all changes to the AWS Certification Exam so that you can be prepared come test day to visit this aws site.