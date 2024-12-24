The former president of Uruguay José Mujica He will be hospitalized at the end of this week in a medical center where you will receive a stent into the esophagus as part of your treatment. This was reported by the Uruguayan Press Association portal and confirmed this Tuesday by her personal doctor, Raquel Pannone.

“What we are going to do is place a stent into the esophagus to allow maintain the diet as it was now”, the doctor explained, adding that the procedure will surely be carried out this Friday.

On April 29 of this year, Mujica, 89, announced in a press conference that I had a tumor in my esophagus. “I need to inform you that last Friday I went to the Casmu (hospital center) to have a check-up in which it was discovered that I have a tumor in the esophagus, which is something obviously very committed and doubly complex In my case, because I have suffered from an immunological disease for more than 20 years,” the former president said that day.

Shortly after, he pointed out that the tumor was malignant and should be treated with radiotherapy, procedure that took place in Montevideo. In August, Mujica was admitted to the sanatorium again because the feeding difficulties generated by the radiotherapy treatment worsened his kidney function.

However, Pannone indicated at the time: “The radiotherapy was very good and we have strong convictions that cancer was curedwhich has no more. We did CT scans several times these days in different places and that shows that there is no evidence of the tumor.”

A gastrostomy for feeding

In September, Mujica underwent surgery and had a gastrostomy for feeding. “This gastrostomy allows us safe access for food and hydration, with a good flow and being able to allow, While this happens, the esophagus can repair itself naturally. That is what we are betting on: to have him better nourished, well hydrated and give the esophagus time to complete the natural stages of recovery,” Pannone said after the intervention.

In November, Mujica offered an interview to EFE in which he sent a message to young people: “I ask young people not to feel broken, to The true triumph in life is to get up and start again every time you fall in all orders: in work, in love and in hope.