2024 is already with us, and the Argentine soccer clubs will begin to compete formally, after having carried out the preseason while the leaders and the respective technical bodies worked intensely off the field of play to try to configure the best possible squad for each equipment.
Club Atlético Boca Juniors will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the 2024 Professional League Cup, which will be the tournament of the first semester: the “Xeneize” was reinforced with Cristian Lema and Kevin Zenón, in addition to having with their brand new coach Diego Martínez, who has been putting together the team for the debut against Platense. Let's go with the previous one.
In which stadium is Platense-Boca played?
Date: Saturday January 27
Location: Vicente López, Argentina
Stadium: City of Vicente López
Hours: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and 4:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer
How can you see the Platense-Boca?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Platense?
“We will face a great rival, with great players and a great coach. We will have to be smart to discover their weapons and exploit ours. I am convinced that we will have a good result. We must not give up our ways; we must seek the match with our weapons“said Grazzini, Calamar's brand new coach, who has not yet provided details about the possible XI. In the last hours, he closed Maxi Urruti and Gabriel Hachen.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Boca has several important casualties. Leandro Brey, Nicolás Valentini, Cristian Medina and Equi Fernández will be absent due to their participation in the South American Pre-Olympic. Marcos Rojo continues to recover from a tear, while Marcelo Saracchi has a muscle discomfort, which would leave a hole in the defense that could be covered by Frank Fabra.
Possible formations
Platense: To confirm
Mouth: Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema and Frank Fabra; Pol Fernández, Jorman Campuzano and Juan Ramírez; and Ezequiel Bullaude, Luca Langoni and Miguel Merentiel.
Forecast
Xeneize will win, in a tight match, 2 to 1, with a goal from Bullaude and the other from Merentiel.
#PlatenseBoca #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #League #Cup
Leave a Reply