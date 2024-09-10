The Floor – There Will Be Only One Streaming and Live TV: Where to Watch First Episode, September 10

Tonight, Tuesday 10 September 2024, the first episode of the second edition of the show The Floor – Ne resta solo uno will air on Rai 2, hosted by Fabio Balsamo and Ciro Priello of The Jackal. An innovative game show. There is a giant playing field and there are 100 contestants. And then, there are 100 thousand euros up for grabs and only 45 seconds to win, and move on, or lose, and go home: in the end, there will be only one left. But where to watch it live on TV and streaming? Here is the information.

On TV

Appointment for six weeks on Rai 2 starting from September 10, 2024, at 9.20 pm.

The Floor – There Will Be Only One Live Stream

Not just TV. You can also follow the show live streaming on RaiPlay. You can also catch up on the episodes at any time thanks to the on demand function.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch The Floor – There Will Be Only One on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? Appointment every Tuesday for six episodes from 9:20 pm on Rai 2. The last episode, barring any changes in the program, will air on October 15. Here is the complete schedule.