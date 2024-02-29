PL2: Aston Martin responds “present”

Aston Martin was also among the positive surprises of a first day of free practice that dispelled many predictions from the day before. Fernando Alonso closed the PL2 session with the third time, preceded only by the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. An encouraging result for the Asturian and for the entire Silverstone team after the tests had revealed greater difficulty compared to the other top teams on the grid.

Alonso himself, speaking at the end of the day on the official F1 website, appeared surprised (in a positive way) by the performance of the AMR24. The veteran from Oviedo, however, preached clearly “calm“, underlining how it is It's difficult to make real comparisons between the various teams without being aware of their respective fuel loads: “The sensations were good, obviously the evening provided more representative conditions. Of course we don't know what others are doing, we just complete our own program“.

Surprise 3rd place

“I'm definitely a little surprised that we're quite far ahead in the timesheets – added Alonso – but this can change dramatically if the fuel loads are different from others. I remain calm. I'm happy with the set-up changes we made today, but I think we still need to find more performance“.

The other Aston Martin, that of the Canadian, also appeared inside the top-10 of PL2 Lance Stroll: “I think we made some progress in FP2 – commented the Montreal rider – the car was quite good, so we'll see what we can do tomorrow“.