María ‘La jerezana’ and José María Almoguera They starred in the first kiss of the house GH Duojust one day after the alarms went off for a possible love triangle that would include Maica. It happened during the night and everything was recorded.

The couple was sleeping very close together in bedsharing caresses and snuggles, until the passionate kiss arose. “What are you doing there?” Dani asked María when they woke up and saw her in José’s bed.

“Nothing,” she responded, and later, in the confessional, she confessed what had happened. “we have kissed“, he stated. “It can’t be!” his friend was surprised, who stood up. “La Borrego your mother-in-law“I just don’t believe it,” the man added with grace.

On set, the reactions were also very funny. “The kiss has been long“María, mother of the protagonist, was surprised. “She looked eager, if that’s what she wants, then that’s it,” she added.

“It surprised me quite a bit, I didn’t expect it, but it was sweet,” said Rocío, José’s friend. “I said it wasn’t going to happen and I have to shut my mouth!”, he assumed Aurah Ruiz between laughs.