The judge files the case of the death of the founder of Mango after the Mossos concluded that it was accidental

The judge of Martorell (Barcelona) who opened proceedings following the death of Isak Andik, the main shareholder and founder of Mango, has closed the case after seeing no evidence of a crime and after the Mossos d’Esquadra concluded that it was an accidental death. on the mountain of Montserrat.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the judge of the investigating court 5 of Martorell (Barcelona), who was on duty at the time of the accident, has decided to provisionally dismiss the case.

Andic, 71, died on December 13 after falling from a height of about 150 meters while on an excursion with his son near the Collbató saltpeter caves (Barcelona). The businessman slipped on one of the paths and fell down a ravine, in an area near those caves, which are part of the Montserrat mountain.

The Martorell judge opened proceedings, as occurs in all cases of an unnatural death. The first preliminary report from the Mossos d’Esquadra already maintained that the death was accidental, but to complete the investigation it was necessary for the magistrate to receive the final opinion of the Catalan police as well as the forensic experts and the rest of the emergency services (Firefighters). and health workers) who attended the scene of the accident.

Isak Andik Ermay was born in 1953 in Istanbul (Turkey), into a Jewish family of Sephardic origin, and moved to Spain at the age of 14, where he began to develop his innate capacity for commerce. At the age of seventeen he was already selling clothes and footwear at flea markets and later opened several denim clothing stores and dabbled in seasonal fashion until he built the empire that is now Mango.

Andic’s influence in the company was still notable, although he held the presidency of Mango without executive functions. The sudden death of the Catalan businessman caught the company with the family succession protocol half-finished, forcing it to reactivate it. Mango’s current CEO, Toni Ruiz, remains the top executive and the new strong man.