Defeat of the green and white team on matchday 12 of League F



12/08/2024



Updated at 12:16 p.m.





The Royal Betis Women lost decisively to the FC Barcelona (4-1) on matchday 12 of League F. The Blaugrana team, leader of the classification, scored their four goals in the course of the first half and Real Betis Féminas reduced the difference on the scoreboard already in the extension time of the second half.

Brugts scored the first goal of the game after the initial quarter of an hour and Graham scored shortly after. In the 35th minute it was 3-0 through Ona Batlle and just two minutes later Graham scored again for FC Barcelona. The green and white team’s goal, in the 91st minute, was scored by Zouhir.

The Real Betis Féminas footballers who had minutes in this Saturday’s match were Paula Vizoso; Nuria, Roberts, Dorine, María Jiménez; Blanca, Rosa Márquez (Santoro, d. 86), María Ruiz (Kalu, d. 86), Naima (Carol, d. 69); Carla (Tiffany Cameron, m. 79) and Carmen Álvarez (Zouhir, m. 69).

Real Betis Féminas – Atlético de Madrid is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 (2:00 p.m.), corresponding to matchday 13 of League F.