Millonarios dropped two points at home against Alianza in El Campín in Bogotá after drawing 1-1 on the third round of the League. The visiting team started winning with a goal from Andrés Rentería, in a first half in which Millonarios looked desperate and without clarity in the opposing area; added to this, Captain Mackalister Silva was injured and set off alarm bells in the 'blue'.

In the second half it was barely enough for Millonarios to tie the score and avoid defeat against their fans in Bogotá, with a goal from Jhon Largacha, who scored his first goal in the first division.

Alberto Gamero, self-critical with his team

After the match, coach Alberto Gamero gave his assessment and was self-critical of his team: “When Alianza scores a goal for us we become desperate. We cannot despair in this type of match. From the goalkeeper, there can be no despair, we cannot rally, we cannot look bad.”

“We had 95 minutes to score a goal, so why are we going to despair to find a goal in the 96th minute?” added Gamero, who does not want to repeat past mistakes due to losing points at home, where General Millonarios becomes strong against its rivals.

“The tie, God willing, will serve us well tomorrow. You never know,” he concluded.

Millonarios adds one victory and two draws at the start of the League, after beating Medellín and drawing with Bucaramanga and Alianza. For its part, the new Valledupar team has barely added two points in three games played.

Millonarios' next game will be on Saturday against Deportes Tolimain the city of Ibagué, while Alianza will receive Junior de Barranquilla next Sunday at the Armando Maestre stadium in Valledupar.

Santiago Pabon

@santipabon in X