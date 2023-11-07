In Indulging in memories is not difficult at the Schafhof. Paintings and photographs, ribbons and plaques of all the horses and successes of the Rath and Linsenhoff families, who have been at home at the stud farm in Kronberg im Taunus since the 1970s, hang on many walls.

There are black and white images of Liselott Linsenhoff, who became the first woman to win individual Olympic gold in dressage in 1972 with her horse Piaff. There is a statue of the mare Wahajama, with which Linsenhoff’s daughter Ann Kathrin was once successful, in the middle of the courtyard. Their stepson Matthias Alexander Rath brought home the most recent trophies from this year’s European Championships, where he came second with the stallion Thiago and the German team.

And of course, among all the souvenirs, there are those from the International Frankfurt Festival Hall Equestrian Tournament. Because when Christmas and a big birthday coincide this year, the Raths and Linsenhoffs will unpack their big memories. From the beginning they were involved in the organization of the tournament, which is taking place in the festival hall for the 50th time in the week of the third Advent. Ann Kathrin Linsenhoff’s first memories of the event include her role as a ribbon girl who brought the tied plaques to the horses in the arena at the award ceremony.

Such an award ceremony is also Matthias Alexander Rath’s first souvenir of the festival hall – his own. That was in 2002 when he won his first test in the advanced class. The 39-year-old dressage rider has been the director of the tournament since 2019, and he had news to announce on the occasion of this anniversary: ​​The program will be expanded by one day; from Wednesday, December 13th, the festival hall will be available for equestrian sports and shows. “Of course we wanted to celebrate the anniversary without having to reduce the sporting program,” said Rath on Tuesday at the Schafhof. But the traditional final point remains as always: the Grand Prix in show jumping on December 17th, the third Advent.







Show jumpers receive rich gifts

Jumpers in particular receive rich presents for their special birthdays. For the first time, the competition is promoted to the four-star tournament category. So there will be more prize money. The jumping bonuses have been increased by almost 60,000 euros, reported Carsten Rotermund, who has been part of the tournament management since last year. A total of around 220,000 euros can now be won on the course, with the Grand Prize alone worth 100,000 euros. “That’s a big incentive,” says Rotermund with certainty.

And: The Frankfurt tournament has a special significance because it is now the only four-star jumping tournament during the indoor season in Germany. Enough reasons to attract not only German stars from the scene, but also big names from abroad.

The international dressage tests, worth around 72,000 euros, had already been increased by one star to a total of five before the Corona break. Back then it was already a pre-Olympic year, so many foreign riders used Frankfurt as an opportunity to collect points for the race for an individual starting place at the games, which were ultimately postponed for a year due to the pandemic.







There is no need to fear that in the coming year. And some still want to secure a ride in front of the backdrop of the Palace of Versailles just outside Paris – preferably through good performances in the festival hall: “The registration list for dressage is large and the diversity of nations is almost limitless,” said Rath, who is in this He won’t get in the saddle himself this year because he has other plans with his current successful horses, such as taking part in the World Cup. Others will provide memorable moments in the festival hall in the anniversary year.