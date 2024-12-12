This Thursday parents, brothers and uncles of those killed by the storm that affected Valencia have gathered in front of Congress to present more than 65,000 signatures asking for justice

This Thursday, several relatives of those killed by DANA gathered in front of Congress to present more than 65,000 signatures asking for justice for the victims. “Our relatives have not died, they have been murdered,” a woman exclaimed to the media. «We need explanations. Let them tell us what happened to them. “No one looked for my father,” this woman continued, visibly affected.

(News in extension).