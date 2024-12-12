Image taken in the Poyo ravine at its height by Paiporta

The body was found next to a collection point for goods taken from the streets on the outskirts of the Valencian municipality.



12/12/2024



Updated at 11:42 a.m.





Members of the Armed Forces found the body of a deceased in the Valencian town of Paiporta, according to sources from the Ministry of Defense, so the official death toll during the DANA amounts to 223.

The lifeless body was “near” a collection point for goods taken from the streets –landfills created for this purpose – on the outskirts of the municipality and was located in collaboration with a civil company that worked with machinery in the area.

The Government has not yet reported whether this is one of the four people who are still missing since the flood that devastated more than 70 municipalities on October 29.