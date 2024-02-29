The economy | Finland's economy declined to the pre-coronavirus level – “More than four years have passed again without growth”

Last year's gross domestic product shrank by 1.0 percent from the previous year.

Statistics Finland According to Gross domestic product adjusted for working days was 1.8 percent lower than a year ago.

Gross domestic product for the entire year 2023 shrank by 1.0 percent from 2022.

Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Jukka Appelqvist described by the messaging service in X fresh numbers are weaker than expected.

“At the end of the year, GDP fell below the peak measured in 2019, before the start of the corona pandemic. More than four years have passed again without growth,” Appelqvist writes.

According to Appelqvist, in light of these figures, the Ministry of Finance's forecast that Finland's gross domestic product would grow by 0.7 percent this year seems unlikely.