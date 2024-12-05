Another disappointment spreads among the aerospace community: NASA has announced a new postponement in its Artemis program, intended to take astronauts to the Moon for the first time in half a century. A highly anticipated project that It has been accumulating delays for years and date changes, whether for economic, technical or human reasons.

The Artemis III mission, which provides for a manned lunar landing, is postponed until mid-2027, while Artemis II, which will send a crew to orbit the Moon, is delayed until April 2026.

These changes close a 2024 that already started on the wrong footwhen at the beginning of the year it was already reported that the program was going to be delayed.

This new setback represents a year of delay in each of the missions, moving Artemis II from 2025 to 2026 and Artemis III from 2026 to 2027.

The announcement of the delays coincides with a key political moment in the United States. Following Donald Trump’s recent victory in the presidential elections on November 5, the future president has confirmed a change in leadership at NASA. Jared Isaacman, known for being the first private astronaut to perform a spacewalk and his collaboration with SpaceX, will be the new director of the agency.

Why has NASA delayed its missions to the Moon again?

NASA administrator Bill Nelson has been blunt: “We will not fly until we are readyuntil it is possible to do so for the people on board. “We must do it well,”

The postponement of NASA’s Artemis II and III missions is primarily due to technical issues identified in critical components of the spacecraft involved in the program. Among the key factors mentioned by NASA are::

1. Problems with Orion’s heat shield

He Orion ship heat shielddesigned to protect the crew during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, suffered unexpected wear during the unmanned Artemis I mission in 2022.

This problem is decisive, since Any failure could endanger the lives of astronauts.. According to the NASA administrator, additional tests are being carried out to ensure that the design is safe and effective.

For this reason, NASA is prioritizing astronaut safety over established deadlines. Nelson emphasized that the agency will not proceed with the launch until it is completely sure that all systems are ready, although a recent study said Orion was radiation safe.

2. Dependence on partners and contractors

The Artemis program integrates multiple advanced systems, such as the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and SpaceX’s Starship lunar landing module.

Collaboration with companies like SpaceX adds an additional level of complexity to the program. SpaceX is developing the Starship module, which will be used for the Artemis III moon landing. Advances in this module are essential to meet the mission objectives, and any delay in its development directly impacts the overall schedule.

3. Lessons learned from Artemis I

The Artemis I mission, although generally successful, revealed aspects that need improvements and adjustments. These lessons are being incorporated into the design and testing of subsequent missions, which is also contributing to delays.





An ambitious program for the future of space exploration

The Artemis program, launched in 2022 with the Artemis I unmanned mission, is a historic initiative that seeks not only the return of humanity to the Moon, but also the creation of a sustainable presence on its surface as a preliminary step to the exploration of Mars. Artemis I successfully flew over the Moon and made it possible to test the integrated systems of the Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket, the most powerful ever built.

Now, with this second modification in the following missions, the moon landing date moves further away from the original goal —set in 2024—, initially proposed by the Donald Trump administration.

The new date not only implies technical challenges, but also strategic ones, since China has declared its intention to take astronauts to the Moon in 2030 as part of its ambitious off-Earth program. The United States believes that it continues to maintain an advantage in this new space race, but the Asian giant is taking steps increasingly larger towards the conquest of space.