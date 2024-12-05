

























The meeting AFC Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, which is played at Vitality Stadium at 9:15 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar

AFC Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur

Classification and statistics between AFC Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth comes into the match after having faced each other the day before



Wolves



while Tottenham Hotspur played their last Premier League match against



Fulham



. He AFC Bournemouth currently occupies the position number 9 of the Premier League with 21 points, while their rival,

Tottenham Hotspuroccupies the place 10 with 20 points.

