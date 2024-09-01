Representative: Bedros Kirkorov is cheerful and awaiting discharge from hospital

People’s Artist of Russia Bedros Kirkorov, father of Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov, is cheerful and awaiting discharge from hospital. His condition has become known RIA Novosti from his son’s representative Ekaterina Uspenskaya.

She also added that the hospitalized person is in constant contact with Philip.

It became known on August 31 that Bedros Kirkorov was urgently taken to the hospital. According to the source, the 92-year-old father of the famous performer began to have difficulty breathing. Against this background, the assistant called the medics.