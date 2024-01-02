The euro zone industrial purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 44.2 in November to 44.4 in December, reaching its highest level in seven months, according to a final survey released this Tuesday by S&P Global in partnership with Hamburg Commercial Bank. The definitive reading for December was above the preliminary estimate and the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, which were for stability at 44.2 in both cases. A reading below the 50 barrier, however, indicates that the bloc's manufacturing production continues to contract.



