The Christmas markets that you can visit this bridge: complete guide

December arrives and with it, the transformation of the cities and towns of Spain into Christmas places. The streets are illuminated with lights, the squares are filled with colorful decorations and a festive atmosphere takes over, inviting you to enjoy these dates.

In this scenario, Christmas markets, which are already part of the tradition of many towns, open their doors to offer an experience that goes beyond shopping. In these stalls you can find everything from crafts and Christmas decorations to typical gastronomic products and a wide range of cultural activities for all ages.

The December long weekend is an ideal time to rest and prepare for the holidays, the perfect opportunity to visit some of the most emblematic markets throughout the country. Whether to walk through the traditional wooden booths or to enjoy the light and sound shows that accompany the city.

Muelle Uno Market, Malaga

In Malaga capital, the Muelle Uno Christmas Market has earned a prominent place. Recognized by European Best Destinations, it offers a unique experience thanks to its location next to the port and in the heart of the city, which offers a varied gastronomy, artisan products and Christmas lighting that beautifies the famous Larios street. In addition, there are light and sound shows that complement the festive atmosphere, making this city a place full of magic during the holidays.

Bilbao Christmas Market

Located on the Ripa Pier, you will find a selection of handmade items and typical Basque dishes, key among those looking for original gifts and local flavors. In addition, the Gabonart fair, held at the El Arenal Pier, complements the offer with more crafts and workshops for all ages.

Santa Llúcia Fair, Barcelona

Held since 1786, the Santa Llúcia Fair is the oldest and most important Christmas market in Barcelona. Located in the Gothic Quarter, next to the Cathedral, it is a reference for those looking for a Catalan Christmas experience. It has a distinction compared to others for the sale of caganerstypical figures of Catalan nativity scenes that represent famous people. In Barcelona you will find two other markets, the Sagrada Familia Christmas Fair and the Gran Vía Christmas Fair between Muntaner and Calabria streets.





Plaza Nueva Market in Seville

You can visit the Crafts Fair, which is held in the Plaza Nueva, located near the Cathedral and the Giralda, and is one of the most popular Christmas markets in southern Spain. Attendees enjoy a restaurant area where they can taste typical dishes of Sevillian cuisine, as well as a leisure area for the little ones. It combines artisanal tradition with book fairs.

Plaza Mayor of Madrid

Like the rest of the cities in Spain, Madrid has one of the oldest and most emblematic markets in the country, located in the Plaza Mayor. Originally, it was organized as a turkey, nougat and sweets market, but over the years its offering has evolved. To this day, it continues to maintain its Christmas spirit, with more than 100 stalls offering decorative items, nativity scenes, toys and even joke items. It is a place where both Madrid residents and visitors enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Plaza del Pilar market in Zaragoza

Surrounded by wooden booths typical of European markets, it offers a wide range of Christmas products. This year it will have new additions, such as the Santa Claus Village and a Wishing Tree. Located in front of the Basilica del Pilar, this market is the center of the local festivities.





Other Christmas markets throughout Spain are the Mercado de la Ciutat de les Arts in València, which combines tradition and modernity with an offer of artisan items, decorations and international food, or the Christmas Market of Puerto Portals in Mallorca, known for its cozy atmosphere and ice skating rink. Also the Santander Market, where visitors can enjoy a wide variety of typical objects of the time in more than 70 stands, while at the Santiago de Compostela Market, with its outstanding cultural programming and local products such as Galician sweets, you can live a unique Christmas experience.

Each of these represents the best of the Christmas holidays in these cities, providing a unique experience to both locals and tourists. From the most classic to the most modern markets, all offer a festive atmosphere, unique local products and activities. There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of Christmas than to immerse yourself in these markets, where tradition meets the spirit of the holidays.