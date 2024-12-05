He did not carry out any work activity, however, a well-known rally driver from Lanzarote He led a high lifestyle that set off all the alarms. The ‘Operation Citrus’ of the National Police has discovered and dismantled an entire criminal network that took advantage of the logistics of the rally and the parcel delivery to move narcotic substances for subsequent distribution and delivery to the members of the gang.

This operation has resulted in the arrest of nine peopleresidents between the islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, aged between 30 and 55 years old, many of them with police records, who are accused of crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, drug trafficking and money laundering. of capitals.

Police officers began the investigation of the ‘Operation Citrus’ on the island of Lanzarote, with troops from both islands, managing to detect, locate and intervene several suspicious packages containing drugs, which were identified with a logo of a drawn lemon.

The police operation ended with 12 entries and searches, 9 being carried out in Lanzarote and 3 in Gran Canaria, achieving the dismantling of the criminal organization made up of 9 people, who have been arrested.









Also seized were 52 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of amphetamines, 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, a drug known as “crystal”, and 15 kilograms of hashish; more than 30,000 euros in cash; in addition to the seizure of several high-end vehicles, a boat valued at 40,000 euros and a rally vehicle for which 100,000 euros were paid which was acquired by the leader of the criminal gang.

Once the police proceedings were completed, those arrested were placed at the disposal of the competent Judicial Authority, who ordered the immediate imprisonment of 8 of the 9 detainees.